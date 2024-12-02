Revolut closer to the neo-bank status

The digital payments and financial services company is introducing its Amazon Prime-style Premium Account today, which will allow users to exchange an unlimited amount of currency at the interbank rate for a flat fee of GBP 6.99 per month.

Complementing Revolut’s current account service, the 12-month membership offering also offers double the normal ATM limit compared to its Basic accounts and allows users to spend, transfer and exchange as much money as they like via the app and contactless Mastercard.

The Fintech business has also said that further perks and benefits will be introduced as the service develops, as it looks to hit aggressive growth and user acquisition targets this year.

More than that, the company is offering the first 5,000 users who sign up to its new premium subscription service the chance to gain priority access to its newly announced GBP 4 million crowdfunding campaign which is set to launch soon on Seedrs.