Revolut applies for US banking license

According to fincancemagantes.com, the company is applying for a bank charter with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and California’s Division of Financial Institutions. Revolut has partnered with a US-licensed bank to roll out its services in America in 2020. The launch of its app in the US market came in partnership with Metropolitan Commercial Bank.

The challenger bank holds a Specialised Banking License from the Bank of Lithuania, which allows it to offer a wider range of solutions to customers in Europe. The fintech is also applying for a banking licence in the UK.