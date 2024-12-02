Revolut adds invoice tool





Using the new tool, business customers can send personalised professional invoices directly to their customers, providing a branded, downloadable PDF for their clients. Invoices made with Revolut’s new tool can also be paid by different payment options, including card payments, bank transfers, and Apple Pay.

Business users can also track and monitor the progress of their invoices, from creation to finalising the documents, by using real-time tracking and notifications.

Revolut’s latest addition comes days after the banking service added FX forwards for its business customers in the UK.