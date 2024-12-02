Revolut adds Clear Books to its roster

The new partnership will see Clear embed its payments creation service into Revolut’s new Business Marketplace, reducing the time SMEs spend sorting out their finances, as the press release says. According to data from Revolut, 25% of all B2B payments are now initiated with an API, up from just 5% in 2019.

By using Revolut’s dedicated API, Clear Books is giving its customers an added layer of security and safety, with payment data syncing directly between the two fintechs and only allowing authorised users to make payments.

Just over a week ago the digital banking service also debuted its new invoicing tool to help SMEs stay on top of their finances and send invoices directly from the Revolut app. Earlier in 2021, Revolut added QR code payments for its business customers, allowing users in 25 countries to use the socially distanced payment method.