Revolut acquires Nobly





Nobly has developed an electronic point-of-sale (ePOS) system for restaurants and other hospitality businesses, enabling them to manage operations, payments, inventory, table service, loyalty programmes, and online ordering in one app.

It can integrate with payment providers such as SumUp and Paymentsense and accounting software such as QuickBooks and Xero.

This product will now be integrated with Revolut’s payment hardware and payment processing capabilities.

Revolut said it plans to launch the fully integrated system across its international footprint in future, expanding its offering for business customers.