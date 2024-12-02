Revenue-based financing platform Wayflyer raises USD 76 million

Partners of DST Global, QED Investors, Speedinvest and Zinal Growth, the family office of Guillaume Pousaz, also put money in the round. The raise comes just after Wayflyer raised USD 100 million in debt funding to support its cash advance product, and 14 months after the, Ireland-based startup launched its first product.

The company aims to help ecommerce merchants ‘unlock growth’ by giving them access to working capital (from USD 10,000 up to USD 20 million) so they can improve cash flow and drive sales. For example, more cash can help these merchants do things like buy more inventory in bulk so they can meet customer demand and save money.

Wayflyer uses analytics and sends merchants cash to make inventory purchases or investments in their business. Those merchants then repay Wayflyer using a percentage of their revenue until the money is paid back (plus a fee charged for the cash advance). The advantage, Wayflyer says, is that companies make repayments as a percentage of their sales. So, if they have a slow month, they will pay back less.