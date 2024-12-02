Revenue-based financing platform GetVantage gets seed funding

The investment has come in from early-stage investors such as Samyakth Capital and Venture Catalysts. The company didn’t confirm the funding amount.

The company said its investors include Astir Ventures and angels such as Karun Arya, (Oriente fintech, ex-Uber), Vivek Awasthi (CurrenciesDirect), Ashok Goel Family Office, Manish Patel (MSwipe), Mitesh Shah (BookMyShow), Punit Shah and Ankit Agarwal (Innoven Capital), along with marquee NBFCs and debt funds.

Founded in 2019, GetVantage is a smart alternative funding platform for entrepreneurs to raise growth capital without diluting ownership, and for investors to invest more sustainably.