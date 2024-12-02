Retail franchise operator in Middle East invests in Kofax solution to automate AP

The company has selected Kofax MarkView for AP to capture and process around 1.2 million invoices or approximately 12 million pages of information per year and use Kofax Analytics for Capture to analyze the systems performance, accuracy and productivity.

Kofax MarkView for AP is a capture enabled financial process automation application for accounts payable and other functions. It automates the receipt and capture of paper and electronic invoices, performs data extraction and perfection and manages workflows for routing transactions through exception handling and approval processes.

In recent news, Kofax has made Kofax Mobile Capture Platform available, which transforms how businesses can extend capture functionalities to their mobile customers.