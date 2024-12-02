Retail-FCL to deliver their ATM managed services in Denmark





This is an expansion for Retail-FCL as they open to more countries in Europe.

The services available include ATM managed services for banks and retailers, ATM retail services designed to increase sales in store, deposit services for SME businesses and recycling services for banks.

Retail-FCL have expanded their Visa & Mastercard dispensing services into Denmark by completing project build work for a new BIN/ICA. The services allow Retail-FCL to offer service development for the bank and retail sector.