Resurs Bank partners with Nordic API Gateway for payment intiation services

With a customer base of approximately six million people across Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland, Resurs Bank is a niche bank with extensive experience in developing payment and financing solutions for both retailers and their customers.

With the banking industry in rapid transition due to modernised customer behaviour and increased competition from new types of companies, Resurs Bank believes that leveraging on the opportunities that open banking brings is crucial to keep delivering the new market solutions and stay ahead of the competition.

With access to financial data and account-to-account payments from Nordic API Gateway, Resurs Bank will be able to optimise the customer experience across the Nordics.