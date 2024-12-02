Over half of European business leaders expect Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) to make traditional banking obsolete, according to new research from Vodeno/Aion. The BaaS provider commissioned an independent study among more than 1,000 senior decision-makers within businesses based in the UK, Belgium and Netherlands. The respondents were surveyed across 10+ industry sectors, including Architecture, Engineering and Building, Arts & Culture, Education, Financial Services, Healthcare, HR, IT & Telecoms, Legal, Manufacturing & Utilities, Retail, Catering & Leisure, Sales, Media & Marketing, Travel & Transport.

The report titled ‘Banking-as-a-Service 2.0 – Why Embedded Finance will make its mark in 2023’ shows that 51% of survey respondents believe BaaS will spell the end of traditional banking.

Vodeno/Aion’s survey discovered that having the necessary licence and compliance expertise is set to play a more prominent role in BaaS adoption. Almost three in five (58%) respondents believe BaaS providers that offer to use their licence alongside a tech solution are the ones that will shape the BaaS market in the years to come.

At present, 39% of respondents have already implemented BaaS services and products, with an additional 38% considering using BaaS in 2023. When surveyed about which BaaS products were planned for implementation, foreign exchange (48%), Buy Now, Pay Later (48%), SME lending (47%), and loyalty schemes (46%) were among the most popular.

Of the respondents who have not implemented BaaS solutions to date, 32% said they do not know enough about BaaS, 29% said there is a lack of understanding about the products available, and 27% cited compliance and security concerns as key barriers to adoption.

Vodeno/Aion’s research underscored the importance of embedding financial services into the customer experience, with 24% stating that they would like to see their BaaS provider showing a better understanding of their customer journey. Innovating the checkout experience is the key desired outcome for many BaaS adopters. Previous Vodeno/Aion research highlighted businesses that implemented embedded financial products were motivated by new revenue streams (41%), growth in customer basket (40%), and improved customer loyalty (40%).

Business leaders offered several predictions for the growth of the BaaS market. Most (59%) expect the lines between ecommerce platforms and traditional banking services to blur in 2023 because of increased BaaS adoption. Even more (65%) expect to see more consumers using banking services via non-financial brands enabled by BaaS, rather than traditional banking. A further 60% predict a decline in traditional branch-based banking.

Looking to the future, almost two-thirds (65%) of those surveyed about industry trends predict that more Big Tech firms will move to deliver financial services, and over half (56%) believe the cost-of-living crisis will act as a catalyst for increased adoption.

More about Vodeno/Aion Bank

In October 2022, NatWest announced a strategic partnership with the Vodeno Group to create a Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) business in the UK. The partnership sought to enable businesses to embed financial services products such as payments, deposits, point-of-sale credit, and merchant cash advances directly in their ecosystem by leveraging the Vodeno Group’s BaaS technology, NatWest Group’s banking technology, and UK banking licences.