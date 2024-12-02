Republic Banks selects Fiserv's technology for its digital solutions





The partnership supports Republic Bank’s growth strategy by enabling improved digital experiences for consumer and commercial customers.

Fiserv will support the bank’s technology-specific goals, helping deliver a digital experience while keeping pace with new opportunities and digital advancements.

Fiserv helps clients achieve results by bringing innovation in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions, card issuer processing and network services, payments, ecommerce, merchant acquiring and processing, and the Clover cloud-based point-of-sale solution.