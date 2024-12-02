Reply working with European Banking Federation for cloud banking

The aim of the partnership with Reply is to inform banking professionals in the European banking sector about the latest developments and findings on the subject of cloud banking and digital transformation. According to a Reply representative, the services associated with the cloud are changing the traditional use of technology and the partnership should help create continuous product innovations for their financial services customers.

An EBF representative states that Reply has built up knowledge on digital topics across various industries and regions that deepen EBF’s understanding. The partnership will start on 28 October 2021 with a presentation at the event ‘Cyber ​​Resilience in Banking: Regulation, Synergies and Trust’ as part of the EBF series ‘Digital Thursdays’.