Repay integrates with Sage 500 to support B2B payments

The partnership entails technology integration between the two companies. The integration, accessible via APS, a REPAY company, enables merchants to accept B2B payments with Level 3 processing.

The APS Payments Sage 500 solution is available to merchants for free. It helps merchants to tokenise credit card data to simplify PCI compliance.

They will be able to receive Level 3 B2B payments in Sage 500 via APSPAYS Payment Gateway, enabling Level 3 data processing at reduced rates.

Repay has integrations with Sage 100 and Sage 300 solutions as well.



