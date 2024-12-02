Repay announces a new technology integration for Sage Intacct

This development facilitates businesses in using REPAY accounts receivable (AR) and accounts payable (AP) payment solutions seamlessly within Sage’s flagship product. The integration, which supplements REPAY’s existing Sage 100, Sage X3, and Sage 300 integrations, aims to offer companies a consolidated platform for their B2B payment requirements.

With REPAY and Sage Intacct, businesses gain access to a comprehensive solution for managing their payment processes. They can accept payments from customers via Automated Clearing House (ACH) or credit card on various platforms, including Order Entry Sales Orders, Order Entry Sales Invoices, or AR Invoices. Additionally, the integration enables businesses to make vendor and supplier payments securely through digital payment methods such as virtual cards, eliminating the need for paper checks. This move towards automation is expected to improve internal workflows, reduce costs, and support better efficiency for accounts payable (AP) teams.

According to the official press release, REPAY's designation as a Sage Tech Partner Plus – Fintech Partner underscores the significance of its solutions within the Sage ecosystem. The 'Plus Tier' partner recognition highlights the thorough evaluation and validation of REPAY's integration, highlighting its ability to enhance business performance for Sage's customers and partners.

Representatives from REPAY expressed the company's commitment to delivering comprehensive and innovative B2B payment solutions. They emphasised the anticipation of extending the success achieved with the Sage 100 integration to the Intacct community. Moreover, being selected as one of the few Sage Tech Partner Plus – Fintech Partners reflects REPAY's dedication to collaboration and assisting Sage clients in streamlining workflows and enhancing operational efficiencies.

Representatives from Sage talked about the benefits of the collaboration, stating that it not only simplifies payment processes for customers but also reinforces capabilities within the partner ecosystem. They also brought up REPAY's role in bringing innovation and efficiency to businesses seeking to optimise financial operations and navigate today's dynamic market.

More information about REPAY

REPAY offers integrated payment processing solutions for verticals with specific transaction processing needs. Its proprietary, integrated payment technology platform aims to simplify electronic payments for clients while improving the overall experience for consumers and businesses.

In February 2024, REPAY announced its integration with Lexop, a self-service software for financial organisations. By integrating the Lexop collections management software, REPAY aimed to allow its clients to collect late payments more efficiently, receive real-time payment updates, raise engagement, and reduce loan servicing costs. Additionally, Lexop’s clients could provide members with an integrated self-service portal, enabled by REPAY’s Embedded Payments technology, that focuses on making payments more available and convenient for them.