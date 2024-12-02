Renkim joins Payrazr Marketplace to offer online billing services

Payrazr Marketplace clients will benefit from Renkim’s services such as paper and/or email invoicing and statements, mail tracking, EBPP and online billing. This will help customers gain access to more resources for handling and managing payments and other business tasks.

BillingTree offers integrated payments solutions to the healthcare, ARM and financial services industry. The Payrazr Marketplace aggregates and integrates different payment solutions merchants can use to collect payments in different industries.