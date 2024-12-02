Rellevate launches its official platform





Rellevate’s platform includes a digital account which allows employees to deposit their paychecks into an account that earns money every day. It also includes access to Payroll, allowing employees to access payroll between pay cycles, and a ‘send money’ feature which enables users to move money person-to-person. Besides, it comes with a Visa Debit Card and an electronic bill payment system, Bill Pay.

Sutton Bank is the sponsor bank for select financial service products in the Rellevate suite. In addition, the partnership with Sutton Bank provides FDIC Insurance for the platform’s consumer accounts.