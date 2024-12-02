Reliance Jio Platforms to sell USD 850 million stakes to L Catterton, TPG

L Catterton is the ninth investor to fund Jio, planning to invest USD 250 million. The announcement came after the telecom network said it was selling stake worth USD 600 million to TPG. The new investment, like that of TPG, values Jio Platforms at USD 65 billion.

Reliance Jio Platforms has now secured more than USD 13.7 billion by selling about 22.3% stake to Facebook, Silver Lake, KKR, Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic, Mubadala, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, TPG, and L Catterton.