Releaf partners OnePipe to offer digitised financial services to Nigerians

Over 2,000 oil palm farmers in Cross River and Akwa Ibom states now have access to digitised financial services, thanks to a partnership between the two companies. The partnership between Releaf and OnePipe is a welcome initiative to the National Financial Inclusion Strategy and provides opportunities for thousands of rural farmers across Nigeria’s South-South region.

While disbursements to the farmers have been largely cash-based, they will now have access to digitised fund disbursement via embedded, customised accounts, provisioned by OnePipe, to drive financial inclusion of previously financially excluded farmers in the digital economy.

As a result, Releaf can provide increased funding to farmers in a more seamless, scalable, and safe manner. They are also exploring other products like insurance and other services using OnePipe’s infrastructure and strategic partnerships with different financial institutions.

The embedded customised accounts for the farmers are provisioned using OnePipe's partner bank’s APIs. They are opened and operated via USSD and PWA (Progressive Web App) channels and branded as Releaf Wallet for ease of adoption by the farmers.

As full-utility accounts, farmers can receive inflow from any bank/channel and can transfer funds to any Nigerian bank account; they can also access readily available services such as airtime top-up (self and third party), savings/investments and various loan options. The loan options are configured such that consistent usage of the Releaf wallet by the farmers results in a correspondingly increasing credit line.