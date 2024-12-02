Regtech Tintra develops Web 3.0 banking platform





While incumbent and legacy banks are currently opening lounges and branches in the metaverse via third-party platforms, Tintra intends to create the first bank capable of functioning operationally within the digital realm of the metaverse.

Tintra's approach will introduce a financial and regulatory infrastructure built upon Web 3.0 technologies and concepts, including metaverse and blockchain interoperability, transparency by utilising dataless cryptographic mechanisms, and blockchain-based verification. The platform is being developed on a ‘clean-sheet’ basis, as opposed to bolting Web 3.0 technologies and concepts onto legacy platforms. Tintra's infrastructure will be fully compliant with current regulation and apply artificial intelligence to improve the KYC/AML framework and will include in-built latency elements.

Tintra's infrastructure aims to enable financial and regulatory communication layers between currently siloed metaverse projects. Alongside providing transport and verification mechanisms for inter-chain, cross-chain, and off-chain financial and regulatory activities, Tintra's technology will enable internal data risk-reduction, through verifiable ‘always-on’ KYC.