Regions Bank selects AOC Solutions commercial payments platform

Under the agreement, Regions will provide its business customers with AOC Solutions’ PCI-compliant commercial payments solution, EnCompass, providing a single login portal for the management of commercial card programs. AOC’s white-label solution is branded Regions Intersect, and enables their corporate clients to streamline payment processing operations by automating accounts payable and expense management functions.

AOC Solutions is a US-based commercial (B2B) payments technology and services provider. AOC’s processing partners include TSYS and Hewlett Packard (HP) Commercial Card Services.