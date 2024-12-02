Regal Software, American Express to deliver integration for accounts payable

The solution, RegalPay Payables Automation with American Express, is a universal software adapter that connects accounts payable systems directly to American Express. The integrated solution requires little or no customisation to a business customer’s existing accounts payable system.

The service enables businesses to pay their suppliers through American Express Virtual Card functionality, in which each payment issues a single-use account number, a fixed authorization amount, and an expiration date. The solution also allows customers to pull payment batches directly from their accounting system and pay multiple invoices at once without calling, faxing, or emailing their Card payments.

RegalPay monitors the status of each transaction once the payment is transmitted. When a payment clears, its status is automatically downloaded and reconciled in the RegalPay software, further reducing the possibility of errors as the reconciliation process is automated.