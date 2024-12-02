Recurly integrates with Xero to streamline financial operations

The integration, which automatically synchronizes billing and invoice data from Recurly with Xero, streamlines financial operations and provides customers with a more complete view of recurring revenue and transactions, claim the companies.

With this integration, data from Recurly is synced automatically with Xero, which then performs reconciliation calculations in real-time. Recurlys automated revenue recognition feature calculates month-end and deferred revenue balances and posts them as a journal entry in Xero. Recurly and Xeros support for multiple currencies and international operations help businesses expand globally, an important consideration as cross-border e-commerce continues to grow.