Recur Technologies announces USD 30 mln fundraising





The financial technology startup operates in India through its Delhi-based subsidiary called Recur Club Technologies. InfoEdge Ventures, the investment arm of Info Edge (India) and Village Global have invested USD 2 million in equities of the parent company.

The balance of USD 28 million is raised in rupee-denominated debt from Aditya Birla Finance, U GRO Capital, Incred Financial Services, and a few others.

Founded in 2021 by two batchmates from IIM Calcutta, Recur Club offers finances against recurring future revenues.