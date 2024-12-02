Recognise goes live on Mambu's SaaS platform

Recognise’s initial offering is a range of products in commercial property and working capital loans for SMEs. It soon plans to introduce other savings as well as asset finance products. Before the official go-live, Recognise had seen over GBP 333 million of enquiries, and the bank’s goal is to underwrite around GBP 250 million in new loans, spread across all of its product lines before March 2022.

Recently, i-exceed, a provider of digital banking solutions, announced a partnership with Mambu, a SaaS banking and financial services platform. By joining forces, the companies plan to leverage each organisation’s niche strengths and offer banks, financial institutions, and fintechs end-to-end customer engagement solutions.