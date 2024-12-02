Recognise, ClearBank announce partnership

Recognise, a subsidiary of the City of London Group, will offer financial services to the UK SME sector, in 2020, and to the personal and business savings markets in 2021. Subject to the granting of a banking licence, Recognise will target the SME sector. ClearBank’s appointment follows Recognise’s decision to select Mambu's composable banking platform.

ClearBank’s API banking solutions will enable Recognise to offer real-time payment and services to SME customers. Through the partnership with ClearBank, Recognise will be able to incorporate the benefits of cloud services, enabling scalability, and ensuring the delivery of its banking services, according to the official press release.