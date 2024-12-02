Recognise Bank selects ClearBank for better SME retail banking

The partnership sees ClearBank becoming Recognise Bank’s clearing bank, providing key account infrastructure and access to the UK’s payment schemes, including vital services, such as Confirmation of Payee (CoP) for Recognise’s newly launched savings account offering.

Recognise Bank is the latest client to use ClearBank’s CoP offering. The addition of CoP is important to Recognise Bank’s savings account proposition, as it adds to the customer experience and promotes trust between the bank and its customers. ClearBank’s API-driven platform allows Recognise Bank to offer these regulated services securely.