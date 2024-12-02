Reckon, PayPal team up on invoice payments integration for SMEs

The service is primarily aimed at small to medium enterprises (SMEs) which Reckon says will assist SMEs by offering additional payment options for those businesses that would otherwise not have EFTPOS facilities, helping to increase cash flow and removal of the dependency on matching cheque and EFT payments to customer invoices.

With the integration, invoices will now include a pay now option to accept payments via debit and credit cards including AMEX, MasterCard and Visa or a PayPal account.

The company claims that that by using an Accelerated On Boarding capability, PayPal will automatically provide new Reckon One customers with a PayPal account, “simplifying the set-up process and giving users the ability to take payments instantly”.

More than that, payments are more likely to be made immediately and PayPal is able to rapidly process the transaction, transferring funds directly back to the vendors merchant account.

PayPal Australia managing director said PayPal monitored transactions 24/7 and used the latest anti-fraud technology to help safeguard Australian small businesses.