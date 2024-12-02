Reckon announces new strategic partnership with OFX

The partnership will enable Reckon’s Australian customers, who are registered with OFX, to make money transfers via the OFX platform.

According to a press release, there will be no fees on transfers. More than that, OFX customer service will be available 24 hours 7 days a week. Reckon Partners will receive access to a range of foreign exchange tools to provide additional value added services to their clients.

Reckon One customers, who are registered with OFX, will be able to automatically make international

payments against Reckon One invoices directly from the OFX platform in the coming months.