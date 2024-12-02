Receivables SaaS provider HighRadius raises USD 125 mln

The funding round was led by ICONIQ Capital, with participation from existing investors Susquehanna Growth Equity and Citi Ventures. The new capital will be used to accelerate HighRadius’ continuing platform development and expansion of the company’s geographic reach.

The HighRadius integrated platform for accounts receivables and treasury management leverages native AI capabilities to help companies optimize working capital. The HighRadius platform includes Rivana AI engine with machine learning algorithms trained on over USD 1 trillion in receivables per annum to automate routine tasks and provide insights such as predicting invoice payment dates.

HighRadius also offers Autonomous Receivables, an enterprise software—with a touch and voice user interface powered by the Freeda Digital Assistant—that brings the first ‘human + machine’ real-time interaction experience to corporate users.