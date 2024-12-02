receeve partners with ABN AMRO





Additionally, receeve and ABN AMRO Ventures are announcing a strategic partnership to boost and accelerate innovation contributing to both the bank’s goals and to receeve’s product development roadmap. Through this partnership, which includes a seed-extension of EUR 4 million from the bank’s venture arm, ABN AMRO can now access receeve’s data-driven and client-focused digital capabilities to build and activate a unified view of the customer on top of their current technology and data stack.

The partnership enables ABN AMRO’s teams to make data actionable, unlocking new use cases across the bank and ensuring they optimise their recovery efforts for the organisation and for their customers. With this investment, receeve increases its total funding over the past two years to USD 16 million in total.