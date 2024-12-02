receeve partners Paylink Solutions

On average, clients will see a 75% improvement in the time it takes to complete an affordability assessment, as the press release says, through Paylink Solutions.

receeve is a Hamburg-based company empowering in-house debt collections and recovery teams across Europe through its end-to-end platform. Paylink Solutions delivers technology across the financial services and utilities sectors.

The customised solution adds an affordability tool for both agents via phone or chat and for websites where customers can self-serve and securely upload personal information for agents to assess.