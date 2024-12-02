RealPage announces acquisition of eSupply Systems

eSupply Systems is a San Antonio-based e-procurement software and group purchasing services company.

RealPage initially will roll out the group purchasing service to its small and medium-sized customer base, the market segment that has traditionally not benefited from the buying power that larger organizations are able to command.

More than that, vendors benefit because this presents another opportunity to expand their customer base and offer customers easier access to more products at highly competitive prices, according to company.

The acquisition purchase price of USD 7.1 million is subject to certain adjustments. USD 5.5 million of the total consideration was paid at closing and USD 1.6 million is expected to be paid over the next 18 months subject to indemnification provisions and other post-closing adjustments. eSupply Systems is not expected to have a material impact on RealPage’s 2016 financial performance.