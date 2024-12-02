Real-time digital payments in Singapore up 48%





The study, conducted by ACI Worldwide Real-Time Payments and GlobalData, shows that real-time transactions volumes and values have jumped significantly over the past years in Singapore and are further expected to grow.

In 2020, total real-time transactions reached 138.38 million, up 48% from 93.24 million in 2019, while the value of real-time transactions surged 40%, jumping from USD 110 billion in 2019 to USD 154 billion, the report says.

By 2025, real-time transactions volume is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.2% to reach 392.94 million, and total value is set to rise at a CAGR of 17.74%. Real-time digital payments will represent 11.3% of all transactions by 2025, up from 4.9% in 2020, the study projects.