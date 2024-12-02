ReadSofts PROCESS DIRECTOR certified for SAP applications on SAP HANA

With the SAP-certified PROCESS DIRECTOR, companies can optimize and automate purchase-to-pay and order-to-cash processes in SAP environments – from financial processes, to purchasing and logistics processes, through to master data management.

In the scope of the certification process, the SAP ICC checked the SAP HANA specific ABAP code in an SAP HANA test environment. The individual SAP-registered name-space is used for the integration of PROCESS DIRECTOR.

PROCESS DIRECTOR has at the same time been re-certified for integration with SAP NetWeaver 7.01 via the SAP integration scenario ABAP Add-On Deployment for SAP Enterprise Resource Planning.

ReadSoft was founded in 1992 as a provider of software solutions for document process automation. ReadSoft’s software enables companies to automate document processes such as accounts payable processing, document capture, document sorting and order-to-cash.

In recent news, The JF Hillebrand Group has chosen to invest in an invoice management process from ReadSoft. The process set-up is based on ReadSoft’s cloud-based invoice processing automation solution ReadSoft Online.