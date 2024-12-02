ReadSoft signs invoice automation agreement with electronics manufacturer

ReadSoft was founded in 1992 as a provider of software solutions for document process automation. ReadSoft’s software enables companies to automate document processes such as Accounts Payable processing, document capture, document sorting and order to cash.

In recent news, a manufacturer of health care products has selected ReadSoft for its SAP-certified invoice automation solution. The agreement is worth approximately USD 1.0 million and has been signed in Q4 2013.