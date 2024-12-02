ReadSoft signs deal with global textile manufacturer

The customer has selected ReadSoft’s SAP-certified financial process automation solution to streamline its accounts payable (AP) operations.

ReadSoft was founded in 1992 as a provider of software solutions for document process automation. ReadSoft’s software enables companies to automate document processes such as accounts payable processing, document capture, document sorting and order-to-cash.

In recent news, ReadSoft has entered a strategic deal with a German public health insurance company.