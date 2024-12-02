ReadSoft signs deal with European office supplies and services company

The customer has decided to unify all their current ERP-systems into a single SAP client where they are set to merge all the company’s Accounts Payable (AP) processes into one Shared Service Center (SSC) environment. The deal includes licenses, support and maintenance and services.

The customer provides solutions to computer manufacturers, distributors, office suppliers and to retail customers.

ReadSoft was founded in 1992 as a provider of software solutions for document process automation. ReadSoft’s software enables companies to automate document processes such as accounts payable processing, document capture, document sorting and order-to-cash.

In recent news, a global life sciences organization in the healthcare sector has selected ReadSoft’s SAP-certified invoice automation solution to streamline its accounts payable operations.