ReadSoft inks invoice automation deal with global life sciences company

The organization is set to leverage ReadSoft’s invoice automation technology to centralize its global Accounts Payable (AP) operations into regional AP shared service centers. This movement toward more standardized AP processes is set to support the enterprise’s consolidation of a number of enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems into one instance of SAP.

The organization’s final solution implementation is set to include the automation of paper invoices, in addition to electronic invoicing and the functionalities of a hosted vendor portal by Taulia, a long-standing ReadSoft partner.

ReadSoft was founded in 1992 as a provider of software solutions for document process automation. ReadSoft’s software enables companies to automate document processes such as accounts payable processing, document capture, document sorting and order-to-cash.

