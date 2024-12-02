ReadSoft inks agreement with German public health insurance company

An existing customer, the public health insurance company is set to extend its use of ReadSoft’s multichannel process automation solution for all incoming documents, regardless of format, such as email, paper and fax. The agreement is worth EUR 1.1 million and consists of licenses, support, maintenance and services.

ReadSoft was founded in 1992 as a provider of software solutions for document process automation. ReadSoft’s software enables companies to automate document processes such as accounts payable processing, document capture, document sorting and order-to-cash.

In recent news, a global hotel and leisure company has signed an agreement with its existing partner ReadSoft.