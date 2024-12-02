ReadSoft adds new language options for its invoicing solution

The addition of new languages is set to enable enterprises to expand their financial operations into the emerging markets without restraint.

Data from all incoming invoices, including new Asian languages can now be automatically captured, extracted, and routed to an existing enterprise resource planning (ERP) system in a single workflow.

ReadSoft was founded in 1992 as a provider of software solutions for document process automation. ReadSoft’s software enables companies to automate document processes such as accounts payable processing, document capture, document sorting and order-to-cash.

In July 2014, a European bank with offices all over the world selected ReadSoft’s SAP-certified automation solution to process paper and electronic purchase requisitions, goods receipts and invoices throughout its European operations. The agreement is worth EUR 660,000.