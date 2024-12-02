RCI Banque selects b-pack as procure-to-pay solution

Following the implementation, RCI Banque is set to optimize their purchasing activities and outsource their account payable (AP) activities.

b-pack has supported all of RCI Banques requirements by integrating to its SAP platform, completing the following modules: e-procurement, contract and budget management, vendor rationalization, spend analysis, invoicing and outsourcing paper invoices, using Readsoft online, which is fully embedded in the b-pack SaaS cloud solution, as their e-invoicing solution.

RCI Banque, is a France-based international company that specializes in automotive financing, insurance and related activities for the Renault group brands globally and for the Nissan group brands in Europe, Russia and South America.

b-pack is a software and services company specializing in purchase-to-pay solutions which include but are not limited to strategic sourcing, supplier management, contract management, e-procurement and invoicing/accounting functions.