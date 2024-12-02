RBS selects Mphasis as a partner for application services

As part of this agreement, Mphasis, a recognized provider of services to RBS, will manage the performance and quality of critical applications at the corporate and institutional banking divisions of RBS.

Royal Bank of Scotland is a UK-based banking and financial services company. RBS provides a range of products and services to personal, commercial and large corporate and institutional customers through its two main subsidiaries, The Royal Bank of Scotland and NatWest, as well as via a number of other brands including Ulster Bank and Coutts.