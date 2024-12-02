RBS partners Taulia for dynamic discounting with e-invoicing

Buyers are set to be able to provide early payments to their suppliers, who would have invoiced them electronically, in exchange for a discount, the rate of which is calculated dynamically. By taking paper out of the process via e-invoicing, this facilitates early payments.

Taulia is a SaaS platform and network for supplier financing, e-invoicing and supplier portals. Some of the brands using Taulia’s services include Coca-Cola, Consolidated, Pfizer, Pacific Gas & Electric, Hallmark, and others.

In recent news, BBVA Ventures has made an investment in Taulia.