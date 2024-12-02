RBL Bank and Google partner for improved customer experience

The new collaboration will deliver improved data management and analytics, as well as enable effective cross-selling within the bank’s customer base to reduce the cost of customer acquisition.

Digital platform Abacus 2.0 aims to become a one-stop solution to both its existing customers and new ones, to deliver different program offerings across channels.

India-based RBL Bank counts for over 4 million urban retail liability and asset customers and hopes to reach up to 14 million users by 2025 by leveraging Google Cloud’s secure and scalable infrastructure.