RBI publishes second edition of CEE Fintech Atlas

The edition provides an overview of 19 fintech ecosystems in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE). Data on the size of the ecosystems, the most important fintechs, the largest investors as well as the readiness of the countries’ population for digital banking are presented.

The CEE Fintech Atlas 2019 also has a focus on the hot topic of Open Banking in response to the second Payment Services Directive (PSD2) by the European Union. Furthermore, it offers several interviews with fintech founders, representatives of national banks and experts from diverse fintech-related organisations.

Furthermore, RBI operates CEE’s largest fintech partnership program, Elevator Lab, according to the official press release. This program also is a valuable source of information which has been incorporated into the CEE Fintech Atlas 2019.