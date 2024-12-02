



RBI, a prominent financial institution in Austria and Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), will implement Surecomp's RIVO platform to improve the management and efficiency of guarantees and letters of credit.











The RIVO platform will be deployed as a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution, hosted by Amazon Web Services (AWS). This deployment will allow RBI to boost its business capabilities without the need for internal IT resources. The platform's quick onboarding process and uninterrupted service delivery will enable RBI to enhance its trade finance operations seamlessly. The bank's corporate clients will benefit from a fully digital workflow and modernised processes.

Raiffeisen Bank International, known for its commitment to customer service, expects this collaboration to support growth and enable the bank to explore new market opportunities. This initiative is part of RBI's strategy to offer better digital services to its clients.





The role of trade finance in global commerce

Trade finance is a crucial element of global commerce, providing the necessary financial tools and support to facilitate the smooth exchange of goods and services across borders. It encompasses the management of payments, credit, insurance, and guarantees, which are essential for reducing the risks associated with international transactions. By ensuring that both exporters and importers can securely and efficiently conduct business, trade finance enables the seamless flow of capital and goods, thereby supporting international trade.

The key functions of trade finance include the facilitation of payments, provision of credit, and risk mitigation. Instruments like letters of credit and documentary collections help ensure that sellers receive payment and buyers receive goods as per agreed terms, thus reducing the risk of non-payment and enhancing trust between trading partners. Additionally, trade finance provides businesses with access to credit, allowing them to manage cash flow effectively and engage in trade without immediate financial constraints. This access to credit is particularly vital for small and medium-sized enterprises that are looking to expand their operations internationally.

Insurance and guarantees are also fundamental components of trade finance, offering protection against potential losses and ensuring the fulfillment of contractual obligations. Export credit insurance and performance bonds, for instance, safeguard businesses against the risks of buyer default and non-performance by suppliers, respectively. These financial instruments not only provide a safety net for companies but also facilitate the expansion of global trade by making international transactions more secure and reliable. In summary, trade finance is indispensable for fostering economic growth and stability by enabling businesses to navigate the complexities of global trade with confidence.