RBI has launched Digital Basket financing programme

With a total volume of EUR 100 million, online companies that have already outgrown the early startup phase will be supported. Although demand for this product is high and growing strongly, this customer segment has been virtually unserved in this respect. For the founders and owners of fast-growing online companies, financing through debt capital is very attractive compared to additional equity capital, for which they would have to give up further company shares. With its local knowledge and strengths, RBI serves this corporate segment throughout Central and Eastern Europe, where it has been particularly difficult to access traditional corporate loans even for top scale-ups.

The Digital Basket loans do not incur any costs other than interest. The term is between one and five years, depending on the customer's needs, and early repayment is possible in principle. RBI is now starting to build up a portfolio of top growth companies. The individual loan amounts range between EUR 1 and EUR 7 million. To qualify for the Digital Basket, a scale-up must have annual revenues of at least EUR 5 million, have gained the trust of renowned investors by raising at least EUR 3 million in equity financing, and continue to grow profitably.