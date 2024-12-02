RBI announces RTGS to run 24x7 from December 2020

The step is being taken to facilitate innovations in the large-value payments ecosystem and promote ease of doing business. RTGS enables real-time transfer of funds to a beneficiary’s account and is primarily meant for large-value transactions. Real time means the processing of instructions at the time they are received, and gross settlement implies that settlement of funds transfer instructions occurs individually, according to the central bank staff.

At present, RTGS is not a 24x7 system and is available on all days when most bank branches are functioning, including Saturdays. RBI has been trying to make electronic mode of payments more convenient for businesses. In 2019, RBI had allowed transfer of funds via National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) system on a 24x7x365 basis from December 2019.