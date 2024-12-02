Razorpay taps B2B payments

Razorpay`s online payment gateway allows Indian businesses to collect payments online through credit/debit cards, net banking and wallets like JioMoney, Airtel Money, FreeCharge and others.

Keen to focus on unexplored territories like B2B payments, Razorpay is looking at onboarding top 50 companies from verticals like oil and gas, logistics and education.

Apart from startups and e-commerce, the fintech company is seeing a lot of thrust coming from the OTA segment (travel agents) and is also getting into the aviation segment.